By Bertha Badu-Agyei/Millicent Tamakloe



Koforidua, Oct 25, GNA - A total of 186 candidates have filed nominations to contest in the upcoming District Level Elections scheduled for December 17, in the New Juaben North and South Municipalities.

The aspirants are to contest for the positions in 54 electoral areas in the two municipalities of which New Juaben North and South have 20 and 34 electoral areas respectively.

In New Juaben South, 112 aspirants filed their nominations out of which 106 were males and six females, while in New Juaben North out of the 74 aspirants who have filed only four were females.

In the Unit Committee Elections, 330 candidates are contesting for the positions in the 54 electoral areas in both municipalities.

The New Juaben South has 225 nominations out of which 41 are females and the New Juaben North has 105 nominations, out of which 12 are females

GNA