Akwatia (E/R), Oct. 31, GNA - Mr Henry Boakye-Yiadom, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Okoyo Foundation, has been elected as the parliamentary candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the Akwatia constituency for the 2020 elections.



He defeated Mr Erasmus Ali, popularly known as Asanka Poyoyo, Presiding Member of the Denkyembour District Assembly, by 625 votes to 121. There were six rejected ballots.

As soon as the results were announced, heavy rains fell, but that did not deter the numerous supporters of Okoyo from trooping through the rain to his residence, in joyous mood, singing and dancing.

The downpour did not allow Okoyo to make any victory speech, but through the press, he appealed to all members of the party in the constituency to join together and vigorously campaign to ensure victory for the party in the parliamentary and presidential polls in the Akwatia constituency.

