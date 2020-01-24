news, story, article

By Bertha Badu-Agyei/Abigail Yadago, GNA



Adukrom, Jan 24, GNA - A 33-member Okere District assembly has been inaugurated at a colourful ceremony at Adukrom.

The Assembly made up of 21 elected members and 10 government appointees was inaugurated by Mr Kwasi Amoako-Atta, Minister of roads and highways.

He reminded the Assembly Member that they were just representatives of the people and therefore should not behave as overlords and decision makers in their respective communities.

The Minister noted that their role was to complement efforts of government to bring development to their communities and must therefore show respect to chiefs in their areas.





Nana Kantinka Addi, incumbent presiding officer of the Assembly was overwhelmingly endorsed to retain the position

GNA