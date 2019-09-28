news, story, article

By Isaac Asirifi/Victoria Agyemang, GNA



Cape Coast, Sept.28, GNA - Mr. Ernest Arthur, the Cape Coast Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) has been elected as the parliamentary candidate for Cape Coast South constituency to represent the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2020 general election.

He won the contest by beating his two other opponents with 271 votes, while his contestants, Mr Emmanuel Perry polled 133 votes and Nana Ekow polled 110 votes, while Mr Stephen Jeffrey Dadson and Mr Baron Isaac Mensah withdrew from the contest.

A total of 514 votes was cast, with two ballots rejected.

The atmosphere at the venue after the votes were counted was charged as supporters of the various candidates were seen either jubilating or leaving the premises with a very calm demeanour.

The supporters of the winning candidate took to the streets singing and drumming to celebrate the victory.

