By P.K.Yankey, GNA



Axim (W/R), October 13, GNA - The Nzema East Municipal Assembly in the Western Region has inaugurated its Municipal Guards to protect lives and properties in the area.

The Guards, otherwise known as City Guards, who were recruited after a three-month intensive training in Takoradi, would also help in the mobilization of revenues to speed up development of the municipality.

This brings to three, the number of City Guards in the Western Region coming after Tarkwa-Nsuaem and Sekondi-Takoradi.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony held at Axim over the weekend, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the area, Mr. Frank Okpenyen thanked the youth for committing their time to be recruited as Guards to help the municipality develop.

"Today is a historical day for us all in Nzema East Municipality and I thank God to see this memorable day. This is the first ever Municipal Guards and I am very happy", he said.

Mr. Okpenyen maintained that the guards were recognised under the local government Act and hinted of plans to recruit another batch very soon".

On their salaries, the MCE said the Assembly would pay them in the interim for three years until the Controller and Accountant Generals’ Department takes over.

The MCE, charged them to be dedicated and disciplined in the discharge of their duties but cautioned them not to take the law into their own hands.

He took the opportunity to highlight some of their roles and stated that "they will direct traffic at some selected areas in the municipal capital. They will also help school children to cross the road before and after school".

He continued, "they will provide security for the various transport unions and will also help generate revenue for the Assembly and see to it that people do not sell by the roadside".

Mr. Okpenyen disclosed that the road network in Axim had many intersections, which had engaged government's attention to provide Axim with traffic lights to ease traffic and safeguard the movement of motorists and pedestrians.

Speaking on behalf of the Nzema East District Police Command, the Divisional Crime Officer of Axim, Supt. Lawrence Gbele thanked the Assembly for the formation of the Municipal Guards (City Guards) to assist the police to protect lives and properties.

He charged the Guards to be law-abiding people and pledged on behalf of the police to support them to perform their duties diligently.

He, bemoaned how the crime rate was on the rise in the municipality and called on the Assembly to assist them fight the menace.

On his part, the Chairman of Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) of Nzema East Municipality, Mr. Alleayefe Armah expressed his profound gratitude to the MCE for the establishment of the Municipal Guards.

He said the Municipal Guards would go a long way to help the various transport unions in the area and called on passengers to rally behind them.

The Acting President of Upper Axim Traditional Council, Nana Kwaw Tendenle III commended the MP and MCE for providing jobs for the youth and said the Traditional Council would support the Guards to succeed.

He, therefore, cautioned them against favouritism and discrimination adding, “If I the chief committs any offence, do not consider me but deal with me as the law says.”

In a related development, Mr. Okpenyen on behalf of the government presented a brand new Toyota Land cruiser to the Nzema East District Police Command for patrol duties and administration.

The MCE disclosed that within six months, the Nzema East District Police Command had been provided with two vehicles.

He called on them to ensure proper maintenance of the vehicles to achieve its intended purpose.

