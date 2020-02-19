news, story, article

By Mohammed Balu, GNA



Gwollu, (UWR), Feb. 19, GNA - Mr John Bosco Tiah, the Upper West Regional Youth Organiser of the NPP has filed nomination forms to contest the Party's Parliamentary primary in the Sisaala West Constituency.

Mr Tiah, 32-year-old, was led by some party supporters and sympathizers of the constituency office, where he submitted his completed form.

The form, which was accepted by the constituency Secretary of the party Mr Abdul Rauf Zini advised him "to conduct issue-based campaign without personal attacks and vilification since the party needs one voice after the primaries to win the general election against other political parties".

Mr Tia thanked all who supported him to successfully file his nomination to join the parliamentary race and called on the executives to provide a level playing ground for all the members involved in the contest to play to bring about the needed unity after the contest.

Addressing the media, Mr Bosco observed that, it was for the unity, and the forward march of the party that encouraged him to join the contest.

He said the Sissala West lagged behind in development and stressed the need to address the disunity in the party to ensure a massive win in December for the needed development.

He noted that, serving as the Regional Youth Organizer for the party, within one year, he was able to organise the first ever Regional youth conference and refurbished the Regional youth Secretariat, which provided an entertainment resource to the youth of the region.

He also mentioned that, through his lobbying skills, he was able to secure some jobs for the youth of the area.

