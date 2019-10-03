news, story, article

By Isaac Kwaku Gyedu, GNA



Amenfi, (W/R), Oct. 3, GNA - The Amenfi Central New Patriotic Party (NPP) constituency Chairman, Mr. Christopher Nsowah has said the party was ready to battle the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the constituency for the Parliamentary seat come 2020 general election.

Mr Nsowah who said this when he interacted with the media after the recent parliamentary primary in the constituency, indicated that the constituency had not experienced development under the NDC Member of Parliament and the party had won that seat since the constituency was created

He said many of the developmental projects such as health facilities, school blocks, electricity found in the constituency were done by the current NPP government indicating that the constituents had lost faith in the incumbent NDC Member of Parliament, a situation that would bring a change.

“We had a close contest with the sitting MP in the 2016 general election and I hope 2020 general election, NPP will win Amenfi Central seat” he said.

The District Chief Executive for Amenfi Central, Mr. Patrick Hackson Amponteng won the recent Parliamentary primary in the constituency with 615 votes against the NPP Deputy Western Regional secretary, Alhaji Mohammed Abass, who had 199 votes.

