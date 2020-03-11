news, story, article

Duayaw-Nkwanta (Ahafo), March 11, GNA - The National Parliamentary Vetting Committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has cleared nine parliamentary aspirants to contest the party’s upcoming primaries scheduled for April 25 in four constituencies in the Ahafo Region.

The constituencies are; Asutifi North, Asunafo North, Tano North and Tano South, a statement signed by Mrs. Rita Asobayire, the Chairperson of the Committee indicated.

A copy of the statement made available to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Duayaw-Nkwanta by Mrs. Freda Prempeh, the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Tano North has said the constituencies represented Zone two of the Ahafo Region.

According to the statement, Mrs Prempeh who is also the Deputy Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection is contesting the Tano North constituency seat unopposed, after the Committee disqualified two other contestants from the race.

In Asutifi North constituency, Mr. Joseph Daha, the incumbent MP was contesting three other aspirants – William Bonsu, Patrick Bannoh and Stephen Akuoko, while two other aspirants, Paul Gyan and Farouk Nkrumah are battling with Mr. Evans Opoku Bobie, the incumbent MP and the Ahafo Regional Minister for the Asunafo North seat.

Mr Benjamin Sekyere, the incumbent MP for Tano South, and Deputy Ahafo Regional Minister is also contesting the seat unopposed.

