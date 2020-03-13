news, story, article

By Dennis Peprah, GNA



Sunyani, March 13, GNA - The National Parliamentary vetting Committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has cleared 26 parliamentary aspirants to contest for the party’s primaries in the 11 constituencies in the Bono Region.

The leadership of the NPP has set April 25, this year, to conduct the party’s primaries to elect Parliamentary Candidates for Election 2020.

In a statement signed by Rita Asobayere, the chairperson of the Committee, Mr Kwasi Asomah-Cheremeh, Mr Alfred Tuah-Yeboah, the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regional Chairman of the Ghana Bar Association is challenging Mr Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh, the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Sunyani East constituency, while Mr Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, the incumbent MP for Sunyani West is contesting unopposed.

For Berekum East constituency, Mr Kwabena Twum-Nuamah, the incumbent MP is being contested by Nelson Kyeremeh, Paul Ofori-Amanfo and Solomon Kyere Boadu, while Mr Kwaku Agyenim-Boateng, the incumbent MP for Berekum West is unopposed.

Mr Gabriel Osei, the incumbent MP for Tain is also being contested by Alex Ofori and Alexander Ababio, while Dr Yao Yeboah is challenging Mr Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, the Minister of Health for the Dormaa Central constituency seat.

In Dormaa West constituency, Mr Maiga Halidu, the incumbent MP is contesting unopposed, while Mr William Kwasi Sabi, the incumbent MP for Dormaa East is being contested by Paul Apraku Twum-Barimah, and Kwabena Safro-Kantanka.

Two other aspirants, Prince Yeboah Marfo and Alex Kwasi Awuah are challenging Mr Yaw Mahama Afful, the incumbent MP for Jaman South, while Mr Stevens Siaka, the Deputy Bono Regional Minister and incumbent MP is contesting unopposed in the Jaman North constituency.

In the Wenchi Constituency, the race would be tough for Professor George Gyan-Baffour, the incumbent MP and Minister of Planning as four other contenders are challenging him.

They are; Professor Tina Abrefa-Gyan, Albert Ameyaw, Kojo Frempong and Yaw Opoku Atuahene.

In a related development, Ambassador George Kumi, Ghana’s former envoy has pulled out from the Sunyani East constituency race with a pledge to support any of the candidates who would win the primaries.

“I write to inform your committee of my decision to withdraw from the contest as an aspiring parliamentary candidate for the Sunyani East constituency”, Mr Kumi said in letter addressed to the vetting committee.

A copy of the letter dated back February 29, 2020, and sighted by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani said “I do not intend to seek refund of the filing fee and the party development fee totalling GHC50, 000 but rather wish to donate same to the party for the upcoming general election.

“I pledge to support the candidate that emerges as the parliamentary candidate of the constituency and the party in general with the resources at my disposal for victory in the Election 2020”, it stated.

GNA