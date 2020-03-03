news, story, article

By Philip Tengzu, GNA



Wa (UWR), March 3, GNA – The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has scheduled Tuesday, March 3, 2020 for the vetting of aspirants who filed nomination to contest the Party’s Parliamentary Primaries of the five incumbent seats of the Party in the Upper West Region.



In all, twelve people successfully filed their nominations in the Region to contest the primaries to choose the parliamentary candidates who would lead the various constituencies in the December 7 General Election.

Mr Ali Bukari, the Upper West Regional Communications Officer for the NPP, who revealed this to the Ghana News Agency in Wa, said no female had filed nomination to contest the primaries in the five constituencies in Region.

Mr Ambrose Dery, Member of Parliament (MP) for the Nandom Constituency and Minister for the Interior, was the sole candidate who filed to contest in the Nandom Constituency.

Mr Kukari said, incumbent MP for the Lawra Constituency and Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways, Mr Anthony Abayifaa Karbo, would be contesting Mr Joseph Bilson Dontah in the Lawra Constituency.

In the Sissala East Constituency, Mr Issahaku Amidu Chinnia, the Deputy Upper West Regional Minister, would contest Mr Abass Ridwan Dauda, the incumbent MP for the area.

Mr Patrick Al-Hassan Adamah, the incumbent MP for the Sissala West Constituency would be battling it out with Mr Luri Tia John-Bosco and Salifu Naliwie Baluwie to lead the NPP in the Constituency into the upcoming General Election.

Mr Bayon Godfrey Tangu, incumbent MP for the Wa East Constituency, Dr Adams Sorekuon Yakubu Adama, Mr Salifu Yakubu and Mr Adam Baduon Nasirdeen had filed to contest the primaries in the Wa East Constituency.

The NPP held its parliamentary primaries for the orphan constituencies on September 28, 2019 and had earmarked April 25, 2020 for the primaries for incumbent constituencies.

