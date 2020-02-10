news, story, article

By Regina Benneh, GNA



Sunyani, Feb. 10, GNA - Some unknown group of people have vandalized and smeared the Sunyani West Office of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at Odumase with human excreta.

The cleaner of the office, one Lovan Agyei who first appeared at scene early in the morning informed the Constituency executives who rushed to the scencee and reported to the Police.

Chief Inspector Augustine Kingsley Oppong , the Bono Regional Police Public Relations Officer confirmed to the Ghana News Agency in Sunyani.

He said Messrs Patrick Takyi and Joseph Asante, Constituency Secretary and Deputy Constituency Youth Organizer respectively and other members of the Party accompanied Agyei to the Odumase Police Station at about 1000 hours that day to make a report.

Inspector Oppong said the Police has been to the scene and noted that investigation was ongoing to arrest the culprits.

GNA