By Christopher Arko, GNA

Accra, Nov. 2, GNA - Mr Collins Owusu Amankwah, Vice Chairman of the Defence and Interior Committee of Parliament has described as false the Minority’s claim that the Government was making illegal recruitment of followers of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) into the Police and other security agencies.

According to him, the current recruitment into the various security agencies was legitimate and that the people selected had gone through the required processes with no influence from government.

Mr Amankwah, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Manyhia North was reacting to the Minority’s allegation that the Akufo-Addo led administration was recruiting NPP cronies into the Police and other security agencies.

The Minority in Parliament at a press conference led by Mr James Agalga, the Ranking Member on Defence and Interior Committee accused the government of secretly recruiting NPP members into the various security agencies.

Mr Amankwah said the allegation by the Minority was mere propaganda just to make the government unpopular.

“Let’s not allow ourselves for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) especially the Minority to lower the very institutions that are the pillars of our democracy. Let’s not allow NDC to dictate space for the government” he said.

He explained that there are clear standard procedures for the security agencies when it comes to recruitment in the security services, among which are that to become a security officer, one should to be a Ghanaian, with sound mind and have successfully passed his Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSSCE).

