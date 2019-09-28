news, story, article

By Samira Larbie, GNA



Accra, Sept. 28, GNA - Voting for Parliamentary aspirants of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Obom-Domeabra constituency is underway in the Obom-Kojoman Municipal Assembly primary School in the Greater Accra Region.

The voting process, which started around 1030 hours instead of 0900hours, would elect Parliamentary candidates who would be contesting for the seat for the party.

There are four aspirants vying for the slot are; Mr Mohammed Baba Dorrison, Mr Philip Edem Kobla Doe, Mr Benjamin Adjetey Adjei Commey and Mr Isaac Eshun.

A total of 384 delegates are expected to cast their ballots at the constituency.

Mr Robert Lamptey, the Communications Officer for the constituency, speaking in an interview with Ghana News Agency (GNA) said though voting started late, they were hopeful that the process would move fast in order to end at the expected time.

He said, voting process was peaceful and Security personnel are on the grounds to maintain law and order.

The primaries are being held in 12 constituencies in the Greater Accra Region with 44 aspirants contesting in the polls.

