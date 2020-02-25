news, story, article

By Seth Danquah, GNA



Takoradi, Feb. 24, GNA - Four people filed their nominations to contest the Takoradi Constituency seat of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on April 25, 2020.

The four include the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP), Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah who doubles as the Western Regional Minister and seeking to retain the seat for the fourth time.

The others are Mr. Frederick Kakraba Sam, a businessman based in the UK, Mr. Frank Oduro, Freight Forwarder at the Tema Port and Madam Edna Nyame, Acting Head of Library at the Takoradi Technical University (TTU).

Mr. Darko-Mensah who was the last to file his nomination was accompanied by hundreds of Party stalwarts clad in all white apparel and Party paraphernalia.

The MP who has built an office complex for the Party, urged the delegates to vote for true Party faithfuls who have support at all levels and stood by the Party during opposition struggles.

Though the incumbent MP who was a Deputy Minister for Aviation before his appointment as the Regional Minister has occupied the seat for three times and has the support of the Party elders in the Constituency, his closest contender, Mr. Kakraba is known to be tactical and a "grassroot boy" who is believed to have the backings of some National Executives.

The Takoradi Constituency is one of the domineering and secured seats for the NPP in the Western Region and has always been falling for the NPP since its creation.

However, the candidate who wins the primaries will have to work extra hard to garner more votes since the Presidential candidate has been getting more votes than the parliamentary candidate.

For instance, in the 2008 elections, the parliamentary candidate had 22,704 (58.9%) while Nana Addo had 23,349 (62.35%) and 24,461 (62.96%) in the run-off.

In the 2012 general elections, the presidential candidate garnered 25,760 (60.55%) while the parliamentary candidate had 25,958 (61.04%) being the only time the parliamentary candidate's votes went up over the presidential candidate.

Meanwhile, in the 2016 general elections, the presidential candidate had 27,350 (69.80%) with that of the parliamentary candidate as 27,169 (69.42%).

This is expected to go further down, due to the fact that many people have relocated from the Constituency. For instance, about 60 percent of the electorates at the Essikafo-Ambantem No. 2 electoral area in the Constituency have moved outside the Constituency.

