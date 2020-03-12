news, story, article

By Seth Danquah, GNA



Takoradi, March 12, GNA - The Western Regional Parliamentary Vetting Committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has cleared 20 aspirants to contest the upcoming primaries scheduled for April 25 in 13 constituencies in the Western Region.

Twenty-eight aspirants, including seven females, were successfully vetted with eight disqualified, while six went unopposed awaiting acclamation.

Among the eight who suffered disqualification were Mr Frederick Kakraba Sam, a former Teaching Assistant at the Takoradi Technical University, who was hit with alleged fraud, assault and other disturbing petitions and Mr Bernard Oduro Mensah who was met with petitions on alleged false pretence and misrepresentation.

The others were Mr Elvis Blankson (Sekondi Constituency), Mrs Adjoa Kwegyirba Aggrey (Effia Constituency), Mrs Christie Komba Baze and Paul Hopeson Kwaw (Jomoro), Mr Theophelus Tawiah (Prestea-Huni Valley) and Madam Yaa Frempomaa Ayensu (Tarkwa-Nsuaem).

Four other persons also picked nomination forms but could not file at the close of nomination on 20th February, 2020.

The list of parliamentary aspirants who sailed through the vetting were Mr Andrew Egyapa Mercer (Sekondi), Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah and Mrs Jane Edna Nyame, (Takoradi), Mr Joseph Cudjoe, a Deputy Minister of Energy (Effia), Mr Ato Panford, Samuel Erickson Abekah (Shama) Mr Alex Agyekum and John Aboah Sannie (Mpohor) and Mr Ebenezer Kojo Kum and Mr Kwesi Biney, a former DCE, (Ahanta West).

The rest were Mr George Mireku Duker and Mrs Joy Joycelyn Andoh (Tarkwa-Nsuaem), Mr Paul Essien, who is going unopposed for the Jomoro Constituency, Mr Joseph Mensah and Mr Prince Hamidu Armah (Kwesimintsim) Mr Patrick Bogyako Saime and Edward Amo Acquah (Amenfi East) and Mrs Catherine Abelema Afeku (Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira).

Mrs Barbara Oteng Gyasi and Mr Joseph Ghartey are going solo for the Prestea-Huni-Valley and Essikadu constituencies respectively.

GNA