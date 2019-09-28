news, story, article

By Stanley Awalime, GNA



Ho (VR), Sept 28, GNA - Polls are underway for the New Patriotic party (NPP) primaries to elect parliamentary candidate for the South Tongu Constituency in the Volta region ahead of the 2020 elections.

Checks indicate the processes are running smoothly after a late start.

Mr Joseph Ahadjie, Lady Elizabeth Segbenu Agah and Mr Innocent Tetteh are the three candidates contesting to be elected to represent the Party for the Constituency.

Delegates from various branches within the constituency are in queues waiting for their turn to cast the ballots.

Delegates have been calm as uniformed police men and women are present at the polling centre to ensure safety and order.

Mr Joseph Koduah , the District Electoral Officer told Ghana News Agency that he was hopeful of having a peaceful election looking at the pace and comportment of people at the polling station.

He said 662 delegates are expected to cast their ballots.

