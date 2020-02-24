news, story, article

Half-Assini (W/R), Feb 24, GNA - The Polling Station Chairman for Elubo electoral area in the Jomoro Constituency, Mr Moses Andoh has vowed to unseat the incumbent Member of Parliament for Jomoro, Mr Paul Essien in the upcoming primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Addressing a gathering at Half-Assini, after picking his nomination forms, Mr.Andoh who was a former Assembly member for Elubo West electoral area, asked God to bless the polling station executives and the party bigwigs for supporting him to pick his nomination forms to contest the MP.

Amidst brass band music and dance, hundreds of party faithful accompanied him to pick his nomination forms at the party's office at Half-Assini.

He said "my intention to pick nomination forms to contest the NPP primaries is a bold step aimed at making the party stronger and better".

Mr Andoh indicated that since 1992, the leaders of the NPP in Jomoro worked tirelessly to build an enviable and a united party, which culminated in winning the parliamentary seat for the first time in 2016. "I have come to rescue the party and maintain the seat for the NPP, build a united front and win the elections to bring more development to Jomoro", he stressed.

He appealed to his followers to do a clean campaign devoid of insults and personal attacks and focus on retaining the seat in December 2020.

"I have come to serve you with humility, I have come to unite the rank and file of the party, I have come to retain the seat because the NPP is in my blood, I was a founding member of TESCON in Legon in 2000, a member of the 2016 campaign team.

I contested and won the Elubo West Electoral Area as an Assemblyman in the 2010 and 2015 District level elections representing the people of Elubo West at the Jomoro Distric/Municipal Assembly, I have rich experience to become MP for Jomoro to support President Akufo-Addo to develop this Constituency from 2021 to 2025".

The NPP is expected to hold its parliamentary elections on Saturday, 25 April, 2020.

