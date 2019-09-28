news, story, article

By Benjamin Adamafio Comment/Elizabeth Yaa Brobbey, GNA



Accra, Sept. 28, GNA - The parliamentary primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ablekuma South Constituency of the Greater Accra Region is underway with the process going on smoothly.

Mr Samuel Sarbah Lartey and Mr Bernard Anyaa Brown are contesting the slot to represent the party in the 2020 General Election. The seat is currently being held by the National Democratic Congress.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr Joseph A. Boateng, the Municipal Electoral Officer, said voting started at 0903 hours.

He said as at 0956 hours 90 delegates had successfully cast their ballot.

He said the centre was expecting 717 delegates to vote by the close of polls.

Mr Boateng expressed satisfaction over the security arrangements, adding that he was optimistic the process would go through without any hitches.

"As you can see security is very okay here. The centre is on the premises of the Korle-Bu Police Station so we are really secured," he said.

Alhaji Kamil Hussain, the Greater Accra Regional Nasara Coordinator of the Party, on his part, expressed satisfaction over the turnout.

He said the Party Executive opted for 0900 to 1500 hours for voting based on experiences from past elections.

"From past experiences we noted that even when we open polls at 7am majority of the delegates start arriving at the centre a little after 9am so today we decided to start the elections at that time," he said.

He expressed the hope that by the close of polls every eligible delegate would have cast his or her ballot.

The elections are being held in 106 constituencies, which the Party lost in the 2016 general election.

