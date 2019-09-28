news, story, article

Bolgatanga, Sept. 28, GNA – At the Bongo Constituency, Mr Peter Ayamga Ayinbisa, the Bongo District Chief Executive, got 402 votes to beat his contestant, Madam Diana Asuure Aburiya, who got 131 votes, while three votes were rejected.



For the Bolga East Constituency, Mr Emmanuel Abugre Abole won with 111 votes while the other contestants, Mr David A. Akologo got 87 votes and Mr Rolland Nsobilla got four votes.

At the Talensi Constituency, Mr Thomas Dunaab, an Accountant, Ghana Health Service, won with 196 votes to beat the other contestants, Mr William Zoogah, a business man, got 164 votes, Mr Robert Alibo, Programmes Officer World Vision International-Ghana, had 153 votes, while Mr Samuel Kuug, got 17 votes. One vote was rejected out of the total of 431 votes.

At the Nabdam Constituency, Mr Boniface Gambila, Board member, Northern Development Authority, won with 147 votes while his contestant Mr Yin Saparl got 101 votes.

A total of 249 votes were cast with one spoilt ballot.

GNA