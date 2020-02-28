news, story, article

By Yussif Ibrahim, GNA



Konongo (Ash), Feb. 28, GNA – Mr. William Yamoah, a parliamentary hopeful of the New Patriotic Party in the Asante-Akim South Constituency has paid a courtesy call on Nana Asante Gyeabour, a founding father of the Party in the Constituency at his residence.

The visit was to seek the blessing of the veteran politician who played a leading role in bringing the NPP to the Constituency, ahead of the crucial primaries being contested by five candidates, including the incumbent, Mr Kwaku Asante Boateng.

At the founding father’s residence at Nyabo in the Asante-Akim Central Municipality, Mr. Yamoah accompanied by members of his campaign team, said it was just circumspect to seek the blessing of the man who planted the great Party in the Constituency.

He was of the firm believe that as he nursed the ambition to join the parliamentary race for the Constituency, the blessing and wise counsel of Nana Gyeabour would go a long way to increase his chances of winning the primaries.

Making reference to the biblical story in which Jacob received the patriarchal blessings of his father Isaac, he said “Just as Isaac blessed his son Jacob, I am here to receive your blessing as a father of our Party to enable me to win the battle ahead”.

The parliamentary aspirant who is a former President of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS), hinted that he had also sought the blessing of Former President John Agyekum Kufuor as part of his consultations of elders of the Party.

He said Nana Gyeabour was one of the Party bulwarks in the Constituency who could not be sidelined ahead of an important exercise like parliamentary primaries, considering the numerous sacrifices he made to bring the Party this far.

According to Mr Yamoah, he had been approached many times to join the parliamentary race by members of the Party, including delegates, but he had always declined, saying that, now is the time for him to serve the people.

Nana Gyeabour applauded him for his mature decision to consult the elders of the Party and said that demonstrated his preparedness to serve the people and urged him to maintain that humility as he embarked on his campaign.

He reminded him that the contest was an internal one that must not be descend into character assassination among the contestants, since the Party would require a united front to go into the general election.

