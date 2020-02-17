news, story, article

By Kodjo Adams, GNA

Accra, Feb. 17, GNA - Mr Nathaniel Ayettey, a New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Aspirant for Ledzokuku Constituency in Teshie, has pledged to operate an open system where he would be accessible to all members of the Party.

“You don’t have to be in a leadership position before you can have access to me, I will be available at all times to respond to the needs of Party members when I am given the nod to lead the Party in the Constituency,” he said.

Mr Ayettey said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on Monday when he filed his nomination to contest in the upcoming NPP Parliamentary Primaries for Ledzokuku Constituency to be held in April 2020.

Touching on what necessitated his choice to pick the form; Mr Ayettey said he was motivated to make the move to contest for the seat because of the cry by the grassroots and delegates that, they were mostly neglected when people won elections.





He posited that there were factions among the constituents because some members were aggrieve on certain issues, emphasizing that it was imperative for these acrimony to be resolved to avoid any untoward situation for the Party.

He explained that, when these issues were not address amicably, it could affect the chances of the Party in the coming elections, adding, “I am going to unite all members and ensure all issues were solved for a strong party”.

He described the disunity in the Party as a disjoint between leadership, the grassroots and delegates, calling on the leadership of the party to be proactive and give a listening ear to the party members.

“I have a constituency to unite, a seat to fight for and working hard to put smiles on their faces, so that with a united front, we can move and retain the seat for the Party in the upcoming December elections,” he said.

Mr Ayettey promised to bring on board innovative things that would address the concerns of the constituents as well as lead to the growth of the Party members in the area.

He was confident of winning the seat for the Party through unity and called on all to support his bid to win the slot to lead the Party for the Parliamentary election.

Mr Emmanuel Lamptey, the Chairman of Constituency Parliamentary Election Committee, said Mr Ayettey met all the necessary requirements and called for a clean campaign when the time was due devoid of intemperate utterances.

He said so far three people have picked the forms to contest for the position, stressing that the deadline for filing nomination is February 20.

