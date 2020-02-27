news, story, article

By Stephen Asante, GNA



Twedie (Ash), Feb. 27, GNA - The leadership and activists of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), have been advised to intensify their political campaign activities at the grassroots level as the nation inched towards the 2020 General Election.

Mr Kofi Amankwa Manu, an NPP Parliamentary Aspirant for Atwima-Kwanwoma in the Ashanti Region, said the Party must take its destiny into its own hands.

“It is our collective duty to tell the masses of the achievements chalked by the NPP under the Nana-Akufo-Addo-led Administration in the last three years to help Ghanaians make an informed decision during the elections,” he said.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Twedie in the Atwima-Kwanwoma District, Mr Manu said the Party has done enough by way of implementing pro-poor socio-economic interventions to better the lives of the people.

He cited various programmes including the ‘One District, One Factory’, ‘One District, One Warehouse’, as well as other initiatives intended to create jobs and wealth for the people, saying the NPP deserves another term in order to continue with the good job at hand.

Mr Manu, who works at the Office of the President, said his main objective of contesting in the upcoming parliamentary primaries was to work in improving the lives of the people.

“If given the mandate, I would lobby for more infrastructure projects to be executed at Atwima-Kwanwoma, especially improving the road network,” he told the GNA.

Additionally, he would impress upon the government, while working with investors to maximize potentials in the ginger production industry, for which the area is noted, saying his aim was to see to the establishment of ‘One District, One Factory on Ginger Production’.

Mr Manu has officially submitted his nomination forms to contest in the NPP parliamentary primaries, scheduled for April 25, this year.

He appealed to the delegates to give him the needed support to ensure a massive victory for him.

GNA