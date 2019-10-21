news, story, article

By Alex Baah Boadi, GNA



Sefwi Waiwso,(W/N), Oct. 21, GNA - The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Loyal Ladies, a female group that believes in the ideals of the party has held its Regional conference at Sefwi- Waiwso to officially launch the Western North chapter.

The conference brought together all the members from the nine Constituencies and the TESCON members to share ideas and map up strategies on how to work as a team to ensure victory for the party in the next election.

Addressing the group, Nana Appiah Ampofo, founder of the Loyal Ladies, commended the group for their role in the party's electoral victory in 2016 and urged them to work extra hard to ensure a resounding victory for the party in 2020.

Nana Ampofo urged the ladies to help explain the good policies of the government such as the free Senior high school, the planting for food and jobs, and the decentralizing of the scholarship scheme to the electorate to enable the party to win the election "one touch".

Mr Eric Tandoh, first Vice Regional Chairman of the Party said the Regional Secretariat would support the activities of the ladies to enable them to reach out to many women in the Region to enhance the party’s chances in 2020.

Nana Yaa Appiah, Western North Regional Captain of the Ladies, assured that she and her group would intensify their campaign activities by adopting a house to house approach, to explain to the citizenry, the good policies of government.

GNA