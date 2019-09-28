news, story, article

Accra, Sept. 28, GNA – The Korle Klottey Constituency Parliamentary Primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is underway at the Young Men's Christian Association (YMCA) Technical Training Centre in Accra.

Mr Harry Harold Kwatekwei Quartey and Mr Prince Appiah Debrah are contesting the primary in the constituency.

Mr Moses Abor, the Greater Accra Regional Youth Organiser of the NPP in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said the polls, opened at 900 hours and was expected to close at 1500 hours.

He said 901 delegates would be casting their votes to elect the Party’s Parliamentary Candidate.

He said so far the exercise had been very peaceful and expressed the hope that all would end well and commended the candidates, delegates and Party supporters for the smooth conduct of the election.

Speaking to the GNA, Mr Debrah expressed gratitude to God for the peaceful conduct of the election.

“We are proving to all and sundry that unity has come to Korle Klottey. We may have our differences, styles and approaches but this is one great elephant family. The NPP in Korle Klottey is ready to take the seat back form the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in 2020,” he said.

He said, he was hopeful that at the end of the day, the delegates would deliver a resounding victory for him.

Mr Quartey, however, declined to comment on the exercise.

