BY Regina Atule, GNA

Damongo, Jan. 20, GNA – A businessman and leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at Damongo in the Savannah Region has described the Party as a blessing in view of the tremendous transformational agenda it is undertaking to develop the nation.

Nana Kwame Aboagye said the Government had come to save the poor and needy emphasising that it was God sent with visionary leadership to alleviate the plight of the poor.

He said this after donating cash, grains and assorted drinks to some vulnerable groups at Damongo as part of his philanthropic work.

Fifteen women groups comprising about 400 women at Damongo received cash donations of GH¢2,000.00 each whilst the Redemption Orphanage at Damongo and Sawla Orphanage in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District received 10 bags of maize, 120 pieces of assorted drinks and a sum of GH¢1,000.00 each.

Nana Aboagye also donated GH¢2,000.00 to support one Madam Haruna Sayeba, who was suffering from a condition known as Toxic Epidermal Necrolysis or Stevens Johnson Syndrome, and needed financial support for treatment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

He said it took a visionary leader with the political will to withstand all odds to implement the Free Senior High School Policy, which was helping orphans and the less-privileged in society to access education.

He, therefore, called on the citizenry to give the NPP a second chance by renewing its mandate in the December 7 elections to enable it to work to improve the living conditions of all.

Nana Aboagye called for unity among polling station, constituency and regional executives of the Party to help secure another victory for it to continue with the good work.

