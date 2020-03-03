news, story, article

By Daniel Akwasi Nuako, GNA



Sefwi-Wiawso (WN/R), March 2, GNA - The Western North Regional branch of the New Patriotic party (NPP) has successfully ended the vetting of its aspirants to give them the constitutional mandate to contest for the parliamentary slots in their respective constituencies.

The exercise was conducted in constituencies that had incumbent Members of Parliament with the intention of contesting for their seats in the December polls.

The vetting was jointly organised and monitored by the Regional and National Executives of the party to ensure free and fair process.

In the Bibiani-Anhwaiso-Bekwai Constituency, two aspirants were vetted to contest the incumbent MP, who doubles as the Western North Regional Minister Mr.Kingsley Aboagye Gyedu.

They are; Mr. Alfred Obeng Boateng, former Managing Director of Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST) and Mr Christopher Addai.

Hundreds of delegates and party supporters stormed the venue at the pastoral centre at Sefwi Wiawso, clad in their preferred aspirant's customised T-shirt, amidst drumming and dancing.

Mr. Williams Benjamin Assuah, Regional Chairman of the party, thanked the vetting committee members for the smooth and peaceful vetting process.

He urged the aspirants to embark on their campaigns devoid of insults, but rather educated the public on the good policies and programmes of the government.

Mr Assuah expressed the hope that the aspirants would win their seats so as to unseat the NDC candidates in the region come the December general elections in order to keep the NPP in power.

