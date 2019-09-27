news, story, article

By Alice Tettey, GNA



Cape Coast, Sept 27, GNA - The New Patriotic Party (NPP) will on Saturday, September 28, hold parliamentary primary election in four constituencies in the Central Region.

Delegates of the party would decide who would be contesting the Cape Coast South, Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam, Agona East and the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abirem (KEEA seats, which are being held by the opposition, National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Mr. Ernest Arthur, the Cape Coast Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) is in the race for the Cape Coast South parliamentary ticket with four other contestants - Isaac Kojo Mensah, whose late father Kojo Mensah Senior was a bigwig of the Party, Ekow Dsane Selby, Stephen Essien Dadson and Emmanuel Andoh Perry Mensah in Cape Coast South.

Whoever, wins will have to face Mr. Kweku Ricketts Hagan of the NDC, come December 07, 2020.

In Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam, there would be a fierce contest amongst the District Chief Executive, the Reverend Ransford Kwesi Nyarko, Messrs Rashid Kwesi Etuaful, Elisha Debrah Odoom and Richard Hagan and the winner must brace up to untie a mysterious knot in the sitting NDC Member of Parliament 9MP), Castel Ato Forson.

Mr. Kennedy Abrokwah, Mr. Princes Yaw Essah and Professor Kwesi Yankah, Deputy Minister of State in charge of Tertiary Education, are vying for the Agona East parliamentary ticket. The winner would face a strong challenge from Maame Pokuwaah Sawyerr, the NDC sitting MP.

Mr. Samuel Joe Acquah is going unopposed at KEEA but is going to have it tough during the general election as that seat remains one of the strongholds of the NDC.

The NPP has won that seat only once and that victory was as a result of cracks in the NDC - a conflict between the late Dr. Ato Quarshie and Dr. J.S Annan, which arose when the former tried to stage a comeback in 2012 but was defeated by the latter in the NDC primary election.

The NDC enjoys enormous goodwill in KEEA, Agona East and the Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam.

In an interview with the Regional Organizer of the NPP, Mr. Percy Dennis, said the Orphan Constituencies are holding their primary election ahead of next year's Congress to afford the winners enough time to campaign and prepare for the 2020 general election.

GNA