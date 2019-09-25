news, story, article

Accra, Sept 25, GNA - The New Patriotic Party (NPP) will on Saturday, September 28 hold elections at constituencies termed as ‘Orphan constituencies’ across the country.



The Party lost the 2016 parliamentary election in 106 constituencies and is taking steps to win some of those seats in the next general elections.

Of the total number, elections will take place in 92 constituencies while 16 aspirants will go unopposed.

Mr John Boadu, the General Secretary of NPP, at a media briefing said nomination were opened from July 20 to August 3.

Aspiring Parliamentary Candidate were required to procure nomination forms after the payment of non-refundable application fee of GH¢20,000.00 in bankers draft in favour of the Party.

In order not to leave anyone behind and to encourage more Women, Youth and Physically Challenged Persons to aspire to higher political office the Party pegged their fee at GH¢10,000.00.

The National Executive Committee through the National Steering Committee, appointed 16 officials as Chairpersons of the National Parliamentary Vetting Committees for the regions.

They include Nii Adu Mantey, Greater Accra Region, Madam Rita Asobayire, Ashanti Region, Mr Sammy Awuku, Western Region, Mr Evans Nimako Northern Region and Mr Osei Bonsu Amoah, Eastern Region.

The rest are Mr Emmamuel Attafour Danso, North East Region, Mr Henry Nana Boakye Ahafo Region, Mr OmariWadie, Upper West Region, Mr Henry Nana Boakye, Bono Region, Mr Kwadjo Afari, Western North Region, Dr Clifford Braimah, Oti Region, Nana Obiri Boahen Bono-East Region, Mr Kofi Marfo Savanna Region and Ofori Asiamah Central Region.

GNA