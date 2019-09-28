news, story, article

By Edward Williams, GNA



Jasikan (O/R), Sept. 28, GNA - The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Buem Constituency halted the Party's parliamentary primaries briefly on Saturday and chastised the Electoral Commission (EC) for opening the polls without waiting for Party leaders to address the delegates.

Mr. Joe Denteh, the Oti Regional Treasurer of the NPP who was not happy with the decision of officials of the EC to start the voting process before the delegates were addressed as part of the Party’s “usual affairs" said the Party in the Region would take actions against the EC.

"We have been inviting the EC to run national, regional and constituency elections of the Party and as a matter of fact, the Commission should by now know how we conduct our activities. I will make sure we take this matter up and investigate this conduct," he said.

Mr Denteh who addressed the delegates asked them to peacefully observe the process and elect the best candidate to represent the Party in the 2020 general elections.

Mr. Abubakari Sani, the Jasikan District Officer of the Electoral Commission refused to comment on the issue.

Mr. Richard Kwadwo Adjei and Mr. Lawrence Kwami Aziale, the aspirants were introduced to the delegates before the polls restarted.

Mr. Denteh was accompanied by Madam Olivia Aglago, Oti Regional NPP Women's Organizer.

GNA