news, story, article

Accra, Feb 03, GNA - The Amasaman Constituency of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has organized a training workshop to equip its members with effective communication skills to better tell the government’s success story.



The programme brought together the party’s communicators from across the Ga West Municipality.

They were taught basic communication skills and provided with important insights into the government’s policies and signature social interventions.

The goal was to deepen their understanding of these policies, to properly explain them to the people and help to discount any deliberate distortions and misrepresentation by their political opponents.

On hand to do just that, were Nana Yaw Preko, the Deputy National Communications Director, Mr. Solomon Asante, a Deputy Greater Accra Regional Communications Director in-charge of Operations, Nana Kwame Apau, a Lecturer in Communications, Mr. Benjamin Akowuah, a Member of the National Communications Team, and Mr. William Frimpong-Bonsu, also a Deputy Regional Communications Director.

The programme tied in with efforts at improving the party’s communications as preparations towards Election 2020 gathered momentum.

Nana Preko said a lot had been achieved by the Akufo-Addo led administration, which they needed to help everybody to appreciate.

The troubled economy they inherited from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has been now restored to the path of growth.

He added that social interventions like the fee-free senior high school, planting for food and jobs, dams and one district one factory, were making a big difference in the lives of the people and said, these positives must be told loudly.

He underlined the determination of the party to equip its communicators with the relevant skills and tools to get their message to the people.

Nana Preko reminded the participants to make sure that they upheld and defended the decisions of the party at all times.

Mr. John Davis alias “Opeimu Woyome” the Constituency Communications Officer, cast the training programme as “the first step of mobilizing to capture the Amasaman seat”, which the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has held for 24 out of the 28years, since the start of the Fourth Republic.

He asked the party faithful to trumpet the significant progress – achievements of the government, within the relatively short period of three years.

The government, he said, had done so well in its first term and deserving of another four years.

GNA