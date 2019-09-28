news, story, article

By Christopher Arko/ Eunice Hilda Ampomah, GNA



Accra, Sept. 28, GNA - Nii Yarboi Annan, a Business Executive vying for the Odododiodoo NPP parliamentary primaries has expressed confidence in winning the primaries.

According to him, he is the best person to solve the problems because he understands their situation and how to bring development to the area.

Mr Annan gave the assurance when he spoke to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at the ongoing parliamentary primaries of the Odododiodoo NPP taking place at the Sacred Heart Institute, James Town in Accra.

Mr Annan is among four other contestants competing for the orphan NPP seat. The others are Nii Lante Bannerman, Chief Executive of the Ghana Pre-mix Fuel Company, Reginald Niibi Ayi-Bonte, a Lawyer and Nii Naate Atswele Nartey, a Businessman.

About 913 delegates and constituency executives are expected to cast their vote in the ongoing NPP parliamentary primary election.

Mr Annan said as at 1100 hours when he was talking to the GNA, voting was ongoing smoothly without any problem.

He was confident of being declared the winner after the election process.

Mr Eric Okyere, Presiding Officer for the Odododiodoo Constituency stated that voting for the parliamentary primary started around 0900 hours and so far the process had been smooth.

He said people with proxy votes have been ask to wait in order not to cause confusion since most of the candidates did not explain the process well to the delegates.

Mr Reginald Niibi Ayi-Bonte, a contestant and former MP for the Area, said contrary to the media hypes, fun fair and others conducted by his contenders, he was confident to win the election.

He said his confidence was as a result of the responses gotten from the delegates, which he described as overwhelming.

He said “surgery” had been performed on the NPPs performance in the Constituency and he was confident that he would be given the mandate.

“I explained to them the job opportunities around them that they could not see. I explained to them that I know the history of Jamestown and that Odododiodoo has wealth around it. However, they need a leader who can ‘smell those opportunities’ and help them to get it to be successful”.

Mr Ayi-Bonte said in the unlikely event that he does not win, he would support wherever would emerge as the winner.

He advised young men and women in the constituency to get a profession to secure good jobs to take care of their families.

GNA