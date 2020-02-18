news, story, article

By Dennis Peprah, GNA



Duayaw-Nkwanta (Ahafo), Feb. 18, GNA - Mr Theophilus Gyamfi-Bonsu, aged 42, a New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Aspirant in the Tano North Constituency has promised to create entrepreneurial Centre to provide skills training opportunities for constituents.



He pleaded with delegates to vote for him in the upcoming NPP’s primaries scheduled for April 25, this year, to enable him to achieve his vision for the Constituency.

Mr Gyamfi-Bonsu said improving the living standards and welfare of delegates and the populace in general in the Constituency was his major concern and highest priority.

This would enable Party followers to support the NPP effectively by doing vigorous campaigns without necessarily depending on the Party for logistical and other forms of assistance.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after picking his nomination forms at Duayaw-Nkwanta in the Tano North Municipality of the Ahafo Region, Mr Gyamfi-Bonsu explained he had just resigned from his position as the Human Resource Manager at the St John of God Catholic Hospital at Duayaw-Nkwanta to enable him to do active Party politics.

He explained that if giving the nod, he would zone the Constituency into five, provide seed capital for each of the zones to train the unemployed, particularly the youth in carpentry and joinery, dressmaking, sewing and hairdressing to make them socio-economically self-sufficient.

Mr Gyamfi-Bonsu expressed worry over factionalism among supporters of the Party within the Constituency and appealed to them to bury their differences and forge ahead in unity to enhance the fortunes of the Party and increase its victory margin in the Election 2020.

He appealed to the leadership of the Party to avoid the temptation of partiality and create equal level of opportunity for all aspirants to do effective campaigns, interact with delegates and sell their ideologies to them to win their favour.

Mr Gyamfi-Bonsu pledged his readiness to organize decorous campaign devoid of insults and inflammatory language and called on the other aspirants to do same in the supreme interest of the NPP.

GNA