news, story, article

By Dennis Peprah, GNA



Sunyani, Feb. 18, GNA - Mr Alfred Tuah-Yeboah, aged 45, a New Patriotic Party (NPP) aspirant for the Sunyani East constituency has lauded the Election Committee set up to manage the Party's upcoming parliamentary primaries in the Constituency.



Leadership of the NPP has set April 25, for the Party to elect parliamentary candidates at Constituencies with sitting Members of Parliament for Election 2020.

Addressing a news conference in Sunyani after submitting his nomination forms, Mr. Tuah-Yeboah stated the Constituency Election Committee had shown a level of political maturity providing aspirants the opportunity to join the race.

"So far, the Constituency Election Committee has been fair to all aspirants and I believe they deserve commendation for that", the parliamentary aspirant said.

He explained that the NPP was a big family that cherished internal democracy, and there was the need for the Party to always ensure that the right thing was done in the interest of it.

Mr. Tuah-Yeboah who is the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regional President of the Ghana Bar Association observed the polling stations served as the pillars of the Party, hence, the need to strengthen the Party's structures at the grassroots level.

He expressed concern over current disunity within the Party in the Constituency, and appealed to disgruntled members to bury their differences for the Party’s interest as Election 2020 gathered momentum.

"This general election is very crucial and we cannot win with a disintegrated front", Mr. Tuah-Yeboah added.

The legal practitioner assured the Party of embarking on clean campaign, devoid of personality attacks and called on opposing aspirants to do same for the sake of Party unity.

He said the NPP was already attractive and that he would do all things possible to enhance its image by unifying all factions to join the electioneering for the Party to retain political power.

Mr. Tuah-Yeboah said he had served the NPP since 1996, therefore had the capability to lead the Party in the Constituency towards a resounding victory in the general election.

In appealing to delegates to vote for him, he advised his followers to conduct themselves responsibly, tolerate views of others and respect Party leadership including the incumbent Member of Parliament, Mr. Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh for a peaceful primaries.

GNA