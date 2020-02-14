news, story, article

Sunyani, Feb. 14, GNA - Mr Alfred Tuah-Yeboah, a New Patriotic Party Parliamentary Aspirant has advised delegates not to allow monetary and material gain to influence their selection of a parliamentary candidate in the upcoming primaries.

The leadership of the NPP has set April 25, 2020 for the party’s nationwide parliamentary primaries to elect candidates in the constituencies with sitting Members of Parliament (MPs) for Election 2020.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, Mr. Tuah-Yeboah who has picked nomination forms to contest the Sunyani East parliamentary primaries emphasised the need for delegates to vote for aspirants who had good human relations and could win the parliamentary seats for the NPP.

So far, the GNA has gathered that Mr. Tuah-Yeboah, who is the President of the Ghana Bar Association in the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regions is contesting with Mr. Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh, the incumbent MP for the Constituency.

“Delegates must delve into and check track records of aspirants, their human relations, and their contributions to the NPP and society in general before giving them the nod to lead the Party”, he said.

Mr Tuah-Yeboah who said he was going round to interact with the delegates, introduce himself and canvass for votes, said the Election 2020 was crucial and the NPP needed candidates who could easily reach out and interact with electorate not only to win the parliamentary seat, but the presidential ballot as well.

The aspirant pleaded with the delegates to take the lead to unify members and intensify campaign for the NPP to retain political power in this year’s general election.

Mr Tuah-Yeboah expressed regret that the Party’s structures in the constituency were not working as expected, and promised to resource the Party and secure motorbikes for agents to do their work effectively.

He also pledged to set-up a Constituency revolving fund for the Electoral Areas to make them financially strong and embark on vigorous year-long campaigns.

Mr Tuah-Yeboah said the youth wings remained pillars of the Party, hence the need to identify and support them to reach out to voters at the grassroots and sell government’s achievements to enhance the fortunes of the NPP in Election 2020.

