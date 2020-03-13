news, story, article

By Yussif Ibrahim, GNA



Kumasi, March 13, GNA – Alhaji Ali Mohammed Suraj, an activist of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Asawase and Asutifi South Constituencies is promising to deliver 70 per cent of votes from Zongo communities to the NPP in this year’s election.



He said he is putting together a team to work in close collaboration with the leadership of the Nasara Club to achieve the audacious target on the back of the massive transformation of Zongo communities in the last three years.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Kumasi, Alhaji Suraj said the NPP under the leadership of Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo had demonstrated beyond reasonable doubt that it was the right party for the Zongos.

“I keep telling people that this current NPP administration came for we the people of Zongo. Just check the numerous infrastructural development being executed in Zongos across the country and you will appreciate my point”, he observed.

He was convinced that the ruling party had done enough to attract more votes in the Zongos to enhance the chances of the President in his second term bid.

According to him, the 70 per cent target was achievable, considering the impactful interventions that had been rolled out in the areas of health, education, sports, water and sanitation.

He particularly mentioned scholarships for needy but brilliant Zongo children to study medicine abroad, construction of major drains, schools and other recreational facilities under the Zongo Development Fund.

The fund, he noted, was a novelty that could only be introduced by a visionary leader to accelerate the development to the Zongos to catch up with other parts of the country.

Alhaji Suraj who contested the NPP Parliamentary Primary in the Asutifi South Constituency but lost to Mr. Yaw Owusu Brempong, vowed to help snatch the Asutifi South and Asawase Constituency seats from the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He said he would make it a personal project to ensure Mr. Collins Dauda and Mubarick Muntaka Mohammed do not return to parliament after the 2020 polls.

He paid a glowing tribute to President Akuffo Addo for redeeming virtually all the promises he made to the Zongos ahead of the 2016 election and implored the people of Zongo to reward the President by voting massively for him on December 7, 2020.

GNA