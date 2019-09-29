news, story, article

By Caleb Kuleke, GNA



Battor (V/R), Sept. 29, GNA – Delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries at the North Tongu Constituency have elected Mr Richard Collins Arku as parliamentary candidate.



He polled 324 of the total 599 valid votes cast to beat Mr Moses Mensah Assem, who had 275 votes.

Total registered voters were 601 and two ballots were rejected.

Supporters of Mr Arku went into wild jubilation after the results were declared by officials of the Electoral Commission.

Mr Arku promised to unite the Party and lead it to victory in the 2020 general election.

