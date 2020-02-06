news, story, article

By Caleb Kuleke, GNA



Hohoe (V/R), Feb. 06 GNA - Mr Joseph Amenorwode, former Volta Regional Minister and former Member of Parliament (MP) for Afadzato South Constituency has cautioned electorate in the Hohoe constituency against “skirt and blouse” voting in the 2020 general election.

He said “skirt and blouse” voting would not help the Party to achieve the total victory it wanted in the elections and would also hinder its vision for the country.

Mr Amenorwode therefore urged the people to vote massively for Mr John Dramani Mahama, NDC Flagbearer and Professor Margaret Kwaku, the Party's Parliamentary Candidate for the Constituency for rapid growth.

He said this when he and Madam Dzifa Attivor visited the chiefs and people of Gbi Traditional Area in the Hohoe Municipality of the Volta Region to commiserate with them on the demise of Togbega Gabusu VI, Paramount Chief of the Gbi Traditional area.

Mr Amenorwode entreated the constituency and branch executives of the Party to play their roles effectively to ensure that the NDC secured the "massive" victory in the Hohoe constituency.

He also urged the zongo communities to work hard for the Party to come back to power to continue the socio-economic development projects it started in those communities.

Madam Dzifa Attivor, former Minister for Transport, urged all Party members to start house to house campaigns to tell the good story of John Mahama for "sweet victory" in 2020 to "to rescue the nation from hardships".





She called for unity saying, “victory will not come with a divided front.”

