news, story, article

By Laudia Sawer, GNA



Prampram, Nov. 4, GNA - The Ningo-Prampram District Assembly (NIPDA) has projected the success stories of government’s flagship programmes, following a directive for Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) to engage the media on such projects.

The projects included; One-District-One-Factory (1D1F), Free Senior High School, Nation Builders Corps (NABCO), and Planting for Food and Jobs, as well as One Million Dollars-One Constituency.

Mr Jonathan Teye Doku, Ningo-Prampram District Chief Executive disclosed that his outfit was currently implementing two main projects consisting of a construction of a tomatoes factory and a steel company under the 1D1F.

Mr Doku added that sod-cutting ceremonies were done in Dawa by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia respectively for the construction of a fertilizer factory and a cement factory under the programme.

Touching on the planting for food and jobs, he stated that 901 farmers benefitted from 6,300 NPK fertilizers, while a total of 11,160 of Urea were received by 1,270 farmers.

According to him, 2150 bags of hybrid maize seeds were distributed to 577 farmers, while 349 and 582 vegetable farmers also received 1975 bags of rice seeds and 670g of tomato seeds respectively.

Other seeds distributed were 180g of onion, 350g chilli pepper, 300g carrot, 80g cucumber and 80g lettuce seeds.

The DCE noted that a total of 256 NABCO recruits were posted to the district under the Revenue Ghana, Educate Ghana, Feed Ghana, Enterprise Ghana, Digitize Ghana, Heal Ghana and Civic Ghana modules.

Accounting for the free SHS in the district, he indicated that Prampram SHS and Ningo SHS were the two public schools benefitting from the programme adding that whereas Ningo SHS had 1,700 beneficiaries compared to the schools average enrollment of 450 in 2016, Prampram SHS had 1,100 beneficiaries compared to its 600 students in 2016.

He added that NIPDA disbursed a total of GHC 279,192.44 in support of the free SHS programme in the area for 2018.

Touching on the school feeding programme, he said his outfit had expanded the programme to benefit 19 basic schools in the district compared to the six at the time he took office.

Mr Doku further stated that 14 projects were presented from the district for approval to benefit from the one-million-one constituency, which was another flagship programme of the government.

Under the Implementation of Infrastructural for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP), the DCE explained that the programme had a focus of eradicating poverty in the 275 constituencies in the country with emphasis on rural and deprived communities.

He said in 2018, three public toilet facilities and bore-holes were initiated under the programme in New Ningo, Afienya and Old Ningo.

GNA