By Laudia Sawer



Ningo, Sept. 28, GNA - Voting has started at Awiam D.A. Basic School in the Ningo-Prampram Constituency in the ongoing New Patriotic Party's parliamentary primaries in orphan constituencies.

A total of 514 delegates from the 22 electoral areas are expected to vote by close of day.

Mr Michael Tetteh Eku, Constituency Chairman told the Ghana News Agency that each of the 93 polling stations had five delegates.

He added that the delegates also included 16 constituency officers, five patrons and five council of elders members.

Two persons, Madam Rita Akweley Adotey and Alex L. Martey are contesting to be the party's parliamentary candidate in the constituency.

