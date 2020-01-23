news, story, article

By Laudia Sawer, GNA

Prampram (GAR), Jan. 23, GNA - One hundred and forty four persons have been inaugurated into the Ningo-Prampram District Assembly following the December 7, 2019 District Level Elections, Thursday.

The figure is made up of 22 elected assembly members, 10 government appointees, the District Chief Executive, Member of Parliament for the area and 110 unit committee members.

The members who swore the oaths of secrecy and of office were advised not to meddle in chieftaincy and land issues as that was not part of their mandate.

Nene Kanor Atiapa II, Mankralo and Acting President of the Ningo Traditional Area, said it was not enough to carry the title as Assembly members and unit committee members but must rather partner the traditional councils and the Assembly to ensure sustainable development.

Nene Atiapa reminded them to meet regularly with the residents and deliberate on issues concerning the area and how to bring development to the people.

Dr Anthony Nsiah Asare, Director of the Ghana Health Service, reading the President’s inaugural message, called for unity, diligence, accountability and responsiveness from members to enable them deliver on their mandates.

He added that active participation of the citizens was also key to good governance and therefore urged the Assembly to create a platform for stakeholders using the social accountability tools which included town hall meetings and general community engagement.

Mr Jonathan Teye Doku, Ningo-Prampram District Chief Executive, in a welcoming address, urged the Assembly members not to disappoint residents indicating that the people had confidence in them.

He reminded them that the role of either an Assembly member or Unit Committee member was a sacrificial one and must therefore dedicate themselves to serve the cause of the community.

Meanwhile, the Assembly members were unable to elect Presiding member after two attempts as none of the contenders polled the needed 23 votes.

During the first round of voting, Mr Solomon Djangma polled 19 votes, while Nathan Nartey and Norman William Junior received 11 and three respectively.

Mr Djangma and Mr Nartey contested the second round which resulted 22 and 11 respectively.

The Assembly therefore postponed the election in accordance with the Local Government Law.

GNA