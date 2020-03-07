news, story, article

By Alexander Nyarko Yeboah, GNA



Tema Mar. 7, GNA - The Ningo Prampram District has celebrated Ghana’s Independence Day with a call on Ghanaians to cherish the creative arts which define the nation and have the potential to unite us.

The colourful ceremony, which had pupils from various schools in the district match past in splendid uniforms, also observed cultural displays and an art exhibition showcasing the rich cultural diversity of the Ghanaian.

In a speech on Friday at Prampram, the Ningo Prampram District Chief Executive (DCE), Mr. Jonathan Teye Doku, observed that the creative arts were thriving, “And there are exciting things to interest a wide range of people. The fashion scene is vibrant, and unearths new talents every day.”

Mr. Doku, speaking on behalf of President Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo-Addo, informed “that there were riot of colours and a wide variety of styles that Ghanaian Kente weavers conjure. Every day, this ancient, royal, eye-catching, beautiful fabric is reinvented to win over new generations.”

Mr. Doku hinted that the Kente has crossed over Ghanaian borders and was no longer exclusively Ghanaian, “But the symbol of identity for peoples of African descent everywhere.”

The DCE informed that Ghanaian designers, tailors and dressmakers kept Ghanaian-made clothes in the top range of attractive clothes and therefore an industry that should be held high.

In establishing how the creative arts were advancing in Ghana, the DCE said, “Art galleries are alive with established and new painters and sculptors, and there are signs of their innovative works all around us. We have always been known for musical talent, and this generation is keeping up the tradition.”

He informed that there was renewed confidence in Ghanaian foods, and a strong belief in the things that define us as Ghanaians and therefore the need to stick to those values with pride.

The Ningo Prampram District Tourism and Culture officer, Ms. Joyce Ayorkor Kuddah, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after the programme, observed that as part of making creative arts stayed with us and helping grow the economy “we have to let students get interested and work with their arts skills so that it will reduce the level of unemployment when they get out of school.”

Ms. Kuddah informed that every 6th March NiPDA had a creative exhibition, “So our students and people from the district bring their creative works. I would therefore encourage others to do same because it brings out the beauty of our culture and preserves it for posterity.”

On parade for the 63rd Ghana’s Independence Day celebrations at Ningo Prampram District were 26 schools drawn from both public and private institutions at both the basic and secondary levels under commander of Nii Odai Martey.

GNA