By Christopher Arko/Eunice Hilda Ampomah, GNA



Accra, Sept. 28, GNA – Nii Lante Bannerman, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Premix Fuel Company, has won the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary primary in the Odododiodoo constituency, one of the party’s orphan constituencies.

He won by 543 votes, representing 64.2 per cent of the votes, while his immediate contender Nii Yarboi Annan had 220 votes, representing 26.0 per cent.

The other two candidates Reginald Niibi Ayi-Bonte had 70 votes, while Nii Naate Atswele had 11 votes.

The expected number of delegates was 913, however, 846 of them turned up to cast their ballots.

Out of the 846 total ballots cast, two were rejected.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, all the candidates assured of their preparedness to work together for the development of the constituency and the Party.

