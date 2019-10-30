news, story, article

By Abigail Yadago / Vincentia Kumahor, GNA



Koforidua, Oct. 30, GNA - Mr Isaac Appau-Gyasi, New Juaben South Municipal Chief Executive, has called on the public to come out in their numbers and vote yes in the upcoming referendum slated for December 17.

He said the election of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) would ensure development since people could choose and vote out their preferred leaders instead of the President nominating them.

Mr Appau-Gyasi said this at a Meet the Press organized by the Assembly in Koforidua to brief the public on efforts being made in the implementation of government’s flagship programmes and other related policies.

He said the Assembly would continue with its efforts to raise its internally generated funds adding that defaulters of property rates would be sanctioned.

Mr Appau-Gyasi said all the flagship programs of government including the Planting for Food and Jobs, Free SHS, NABCO and provision of developmental infrastructure in the educational and health sector were ongoing in the municipality.

Mr Isaac Appau-Gyasi called on the media to use their medium to educate the public on the need to pay their taxes and property rates.

