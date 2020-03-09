news, story, article

By Dennis Peprah/Christopher Tetteh, GNA



Sunyani, March 09, GNA - The National Democratic Party (NDP) has lauded the Electoral Commission’s (EC’s) decision to provide new voters’ register and advised Ghanaians to support the Commission to provide a credible register for Election 2020.

According to Alhaji Mohammed Frimpong, the General Secretary of the NDP, a new voters’ register would guarantee a fair and credible elections and all eligible voters must therefore participate in the exercise.





He was addressing Party supporters and delegates at the opening session of the Bono Regional Congress of the NDP held in Sunyani over the weekend to elect new regional executives.

A 14-memeber new executives chaired by Mr. Seidu Adams were elected by a popular acclamation to steer the affairs of the NDP in the Bono Region for the next four years in an exercise conducted by the EC.

“No political party can dictate to the EC on what to do and what not to do. The EC is a constitutionally established and independent institution, which has its own mandate,” he said.

Alhaji Frimpong therefore appealed to supporters and members of the NDP to come out in their numbers to participate in the registration exercise scheduled to commence from April 28 this year, so as to enable them to exercise their franchise and vote for the Party in the upcoming general election on December 7 this year.

