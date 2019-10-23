news, story, article

By Francis Duku-Boateng, GNA

Koforidua, Oct. 23, GNA - The National Democratic Party (NDP) has declared its support for the participation of political parties in the election of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) in the country.

The Party has urged its members to vote yes in the referendum to amend the constitution to enable political parties to have candidates in local governance elections, which comes off on December 17, this year.

This was announced by the General Secretary of NDP, Alhaji Mohammed Frimpong, in his speech at the NDP Eastern Regional conference to elect its executives at Koforidua.

All the 14 contestants who contested for positions in the party in the region went unopposed.

Mr Frimpong said if the party wins the 2020 election, it would promote the establishment of community courts, chaired by people from the community, to settle issues among themselves.

He explained that such an arrangement would restore true participatory democracy that would give power to the people.

The Eastern Regional Secretary of NDP, Mr Gideon Amoasi Ampah, said they are ready to embark on a massive campaign across the region and engage with the people at the grassroots towards the upcoming 2020 general election.

