By Stephen Asante, GNA

Kumasi, Sept. 5, GNA – The timely intervention of the Ashanti regional police command averted the possible burning of the regional headquarters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Thursday afternoon, by some angry youth activists of the party.

The youth, who were protesting against the disqualification of Mubarick Masawudu, one of the contestants in the NDC parliamentary primaries in the Asawase constituency in Kumasi, burnt car tyres in front of the party premises and attempted to extend the fire to the main party office at Amakom, but for the timely intervention of the police.

The National Functional Executive Committee of the party on Tuesday declared Masawudu not qualified to contest the primaries, leaving the incumbent Member of Parliament for the area, Alhaji Mohammed Muntaka Mohammed to go unopposed, but the youth are not happy about the decision.

“We would continue to demonstrate until our favoured aspirant, Masawudu, is allowed to contest in the primaries,” Fatiu Saliu, Spokesperson for the demonstrating youth told newsmen in Kumasi.

A statement by the Party stated that the NFEC’s decision followed a recommendation made by the Doe Adjaho Committee for Settlement of Outstanding Disputes, which handled petitions into the selection of NDC parliamentary candidates for the General Election.

“By this decision, Alhaji Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, Member of Parliament (MP) for Asawase, is to contest the parliamentary seat unopposed and for that matter, stands elected as the parliamentary candidate-elect,” the statement affirmed.

Mr. Saliu said the youth suspected foul play in the handling of the issue involving the primaries in the constituency and said they would continue with their protest until fairness was restored by the party leadership.

