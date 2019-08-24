news, story, article

By Maxwell Awumah, GNA

Ho, Aug. 24, GNA - Mr Henry K. Ametepe, Volta Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said primaries would be held in all constituencies of the as planned despite the late start.

He said he was not under any directive from the Party's Electoral College to cancel any elections in any constituency in the region and that voting is picking up in all constituencies.

Mr Ametepe said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Ho following late start of voting amidst agitations by delegates over the electoral roll, especially in Ho Central.

The Regional Chairman said careful planning went into the exercise and that all misunderstandings would be resolved.

He said "we are bound to work within the framework of directives from National," saying, the Party was taking the exercise seriously and appealed to all constituencies to provide protection for all.

Mr James Gunu, the Regional Secretary said "capable hands" had been dispatched to all constituencies to resolve impending issues.

Meanwhile, the contest in the Ho Central Constituency is yet to begin as five aspirants, battle the incumbent Member of Parliament, Mr Benjamin Kpodo.

GNA