By Patience Gbeze, GNA



Accra, Oct. 17, GNA - The National Democratic Congress (NDC) will hold parliamentary primaries for some selected Constituencies on Saturday, October 19.

The NDC gave the go ahead after the scheduled meeting of the Functional Executive Committee on Tuesday, October 15.

The Constituencies are Esikado Ketan in the Western region and Efutu, Upper Denkyira West and Awutu-Senya East all in the Central region.

Others are Achiase, Asene Manso, Akroso, Ofoase Ayirebi, Akwatia, Akuapem South,Okere,New Juabeng, all in the Eastern region.

The remaining constituencies are Fomena, Odotobri, Manhyia South, Nhyiaeso, Asokwa, Manhyia North, Tafo Atwima Mponua, Atwima Kwanwoma, Afigya Kwabre South, Mampong, Manso Nkwanta, Suame and Kwadaso in the Ashanti region.

This was contained in a statement issued in Accra by Kakra Essamuah, Director of Communications and copied to the GNA.

It said: "By this statement, the party is calling on all delegates to comport themselves and abide by the rules as set out by the party and the Electoral Commission and ensure that peace and normalcy accompany the process".

"To all the contesting candidates, the Party wishes to remind them that in all their campaigns, they should remember that the party is supreme and that only a united front can confront the NPP and defeat it next year December."

These constituencies were part of Constituencies that the Party laid an embargo on before the August 24 primaries.

