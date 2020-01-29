news, story, article

By Patience Gbeze, GNA



Accra, Jan. 29, GNA – The National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Tuesday said it has credible intelligence that the arrest of its leaders form a larger scheme of intimidation and harassment calculated at breaking its front and cowing it into silence in the run up of the 2020 elections.

According to the Party, if the intent of the intimidation and harassment was to frighten the NDC into keeping quiet over horrible governance, then the architects are grossly mistaken.

Lawyer Kakra Essamuah, the National Director of Communications of the NDC, said this at a media briefing in Accra to highlight issues surrounding the arrest and release of Mr Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer by the Police CID on Monday.

He described the arrest as harassment and intimidation and expressed the Party’s position to withstand and deflect such attacks on its leaders and members.

“We more than possess capacity to withstand and fend off such brazen attacks on our leaders and members,” he added.

The National Director of Communications said the Party would be embarking on series of activities to press home their demand for an immediate cessation of the harassment and intimidation of their leading members and “we will make public a roadmap in the coming days”.

Mr Gyamfi was arrested by Police CID operatives yesterday at the premises of a television station in Accra, after he had appeared on a programme there.

He was sent to the CID Headquarters and was later cautioned on the offences of possession of forged document and publication of false news with the intent to cause fear and alarm contrary to sections 166 and 208 of the Criminal and Other Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29) respectively.

He has since been granted bail to two sureties, to be reporting once every week at the CID headquarters, while the Police continue their investigation.

Lawyer Essamuah said the basis for the needless show of power was to cover up the maladministration characterised by massive corruption, nepotism, and economic hardships facing the people of Ghana.

He said the attempt to arrest Mr Gyamfi was not new as it started in December last year. Subsequent to that, he (Mr Gyamfi) had filed an application at the Human Rights Court to prevent the breach of his fundamental human rights by the Police.

“He followed this up with an injunction application to prevent the police from arresting him in the manner they had planned.”

“These processes are yet to be determined by the courts, but settled law clearly establishes that the pendency of these cases prevents the police from taking any further action against Mr Gyamfi until the parties have been heard or until the police have managed to set them aside through due process.”

Lawyer Essamuah said: “In pursuit of these rights and that of all Ghanaians, we shall not tire, we shall not rest, we shall not falter and we shall not relent”.

GNA