By Patience Gbeze, GNA



Accra, Jan. 29, GNA – The National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Tuesday said it has credible intelligence that the arrest of its leaders form a larger scheme of intimidation and harassment calculated at breaking its front and cowing it into silence in the run up of the 2020 elections.

It, however, stated that if the intent of the intimidation and harassment was to frighten the party into “keeping quiet over horrible governance”, then those behind were wrong in their judgement.

Mr. Kakra Essamuah, the National Director of Communications, was addressing a press conference in Accra, to throw light on the arrest and release of Mr. Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer by the police on Monday.

He described the arrest as “harassment and intimidation” and said they would withstand and deflect such attacks on its leaders and members.

“We more than possess capacity to withstand and fend off such brazen attacks on our leaders and members.”

The NDC, he said, would be embarking on series of activities to press home their demand for immediate cessation of the harassment and intimidation of its leading members and “we will make public a roadmap in the coming days”.

Mr. Gyamfi was arrested at the premises of a private radio station in Accra, after he had appeared on a programme there.

He was sent to the Police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters and was later cautioned on the offences of possession of forged document and publication of false news with the intent to cause fear and alarm.

He has since been granted bail to two sureties, to be reporting once every week at the CID headquarters.

Mr. Essamuah said the arrest was just to cover up the maladministration characterised by corruption, nepotism, and economic hardships facing the people of Ghana.

He added that in pursuit of their rights and that of all Ghanaians “we shall not tire, we shall not rest, we shall not falter and we shall not relent”.

GNA